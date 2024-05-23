We've already established that everything put together falls apart, and that certainly applies to your average retro video game console – these devices are already operating way beyond their expected lifespans, so it goes without saying that parts will need replacing over time if you're hoping to keep things in perfect working order.

One of the first things that should be replaced on ageing hardware is the power supply. This is easy enough when you're talking about systems which have an external power supply, but is somewhat trickier to solve when the power unit is located within the console itself – as is the case with the Sega Dreamcast.

Now, replacement PSU options (like ReDreamPSU) have been available for this console for a while, but a new product has just become available which promises to be the best of the best.

ThunderDream is, according to its manufacturer, "the best plug-and-play, universal, professionally made internal Dreamcast power supply."

It features:

Universal input, so it can tolerate any input voltage automatically.

Professionally designed, no datasheet copy-paste circuits. Using premium quality parts and best engineering design approaches. This wasn’t built for budget but rather perfection.

Very low noise, less than 30mV p-p at full load inside console (not an outside resistive load).

Low heat generation, way much better thermals than all other solutions.

Plug-and-play, so no soldering, modding, cutting, or anything.

Medically rated, extremely safe power module used which guarantees utmost safety and performance.

High power, rated for 30 watts which is 8 watts more than original PSU which is more than enough for any mods you can think of

The catch? Well, something like this doesn't come cheap – the ThunderDream costs $94.99, which is comfortably more than your typical pre-owned Dreamcast console; a quick glance at eBay here in the UK shows systems being sold for around £80 to £90 (that's over $110).

Can you put a price on the knowledge that your beloved system has the best possible PSU inside it? Perhaps not, but there are some people who feel that a little bit of recapping should ensure your Dreamcast remains in good working order for years to come.