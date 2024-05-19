It's been quite some time since the Sega Dreamcast had an 'official' monthly magazine – and with good reason; the console is no longer in active production, and Sega is now a third-party publisher with little need for its own magazine.

However, if you feel the need to scratch that particular itch, you might want to check out Dreamcast Extreme, an unofficial publication from Poland that is so slickly produced it could almost pass for the real deal.

pic.twitter.com/QUI2MnGffh Dreamcast Extreme magazine from Poland is an incredible production - it is just like an official DC magazine from back in the day. Thanks to @segadccollector who kindly sent us this. Dziękuję bardzo! https://t.co/dxbHGJPYDM May 17, 2024

Naturally, unless you happen to be able to read Polish, the magazine's contents are going to be largely alien to you, but what's abundantly clear is that a lot of time and effort has gone into creating this magazine, which not only celebrates some of the best games to appear on Sega's final home console, but also takes a look at the many homebrew titles which have been released since Sega abandoned the system.

If you'd like to order a copy, then head over here.