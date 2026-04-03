Sega has a history when it comes to sponsoring football teams, with Jef United and Arsenal being two notable examples, and the Japanese company is leveraging that history via a new collaboration with sports brand Fila.
As reported by Essential Japan, there are eleven different styles available in this new range.
The advance sale kicks off today (Friday, April 3rd) at the SEGA STORE TOKYO in Shibuya PARCO. The complete range will then go on general release on Friday, April 17th.
Following that, the range will be available to order via the official Japanese FILA online store, official FILA shops, and retail partners.
Here's the full range: