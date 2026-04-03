Sega has a history when it comes to sponsoring football teams, with Jef United and Arsenal being two notable examples, and the Japanese company is leveraging that history via a new collaboration with sports brand Fila.

As reported by Essential Japan, there are eleven different styles available in this new range.

The advance sale kicks off today (Friday, April 3rd) at the SEGA STORE TOKYO in Shibuya PARCO. The complete range will then go on general release on Friday, April 17th.

Following that, the range will be available to order via the official Japanese FILA online store, official FILA shops, and retail partners.

Here's the full range:

FILA x SEGA Game Jersey (Blue, White) - 12,980 yen

FILA x SEGA Game Jersey (Black, Khaki) - Price: 12,980 yen

FILA x SEGA Track Pants - Price: 12,980 yen

FILA x SEGA Short Pants - Price: 11,880 yen

FILA x SEGA S/S Tee - Price: 6,380 yen

FILA Football Tee - Price: 8,580 yen

FILA Fascino LS SEGA - Price: 13,200 yen

FILA Fascino LS LUX - Price: 13,200 yen

FILA Fascino LS - Price: 11,000 yen