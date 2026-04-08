Cave, the legendary developer behind classic bullet hell shooters like Dodonpachi, Espgaluda, and Mushihimesama, has just announced it is working on an enhanced version of the Dodonpachi Resurrection (otherwise known as Dodonpachi DaiFukkatsu in Japan).

Dodonpachi Resurrection Reignite, as the new version of the game is called, is part of a new "Refine Series" and is described as featuring "new stages", "a new character", and "new music", while maintaining the "original frenzy" of "overwhelming bullet patterns", "intense tactical play", and "exhilaration."

It was announced earlier today on Cave's website, and will be coming to Steam at an unspecified date in the future, with support for seven languages (including English, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese).

Dodonpachi Resurrection, just to give you some quick background, originally landed in arcades back in 2008 and has since been ported to a bunch of different platforms over the years, including iOS, Android, Xbox 360, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The original Steam version launched nearly a decade ago, on October 14, 2016, and was based on the Xbox 360 releases, including content from the 1.51 DLC and Japan-only Black Label release. This new version, however, looks set to expand on that, with new features and enhancements to "welcome a new generation of challengers on Steam."

Here's what you can expect:

NOT DEAD YET. THE BATTLE CONTINUES.

Rekindle your fighting spirit. A new battlefield emerges for bullet hell shooters. CAVE's bullet hell shooter DoDonPachi Resurrection returns to the modern era as DoDonPachi Resurrection Reignite. Overwhelming bullet patterns, intense tactical play, and the exhilaration that lies beyond the limit—the original frenzy remains intact, now enhanced with new elements to welcome a new generation of challengers on Steam. [Game Features] Preserving the arcade thrill and systems Experience once more the beauty of meticulously designed bullet patterns and the exhilaration of weaving through them. Assist features for both returning and new challengers Implements new features that support fresh challenges for everyone, from beginners to returning players. Additional stages, a new character, and new music Without compromising the appeal of the original, they add fresh excitement and broader ways to play. Additional features hinting at a new battlefield What lies beyond this reignition has yet to be revealed.

Cave has promised that more details about the release will be revealed in the future, but for now, you can wishlist the game on Steam to show your interest.