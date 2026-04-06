Shinyuden and Ratalaika Games have announced that they will be reissuing Telenet Japan's 1991 Genesis RPG, Traysia, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam), on April 24th, 2026 (as spotted by Gematsu!).

The Sega Mega Drive/Genesis has many great role-playing games, but Traysia generally isn't considered one of them. The Japanese version of the original, for instance, scored just 13/40 in the Japanese magazine Famitsu, and 5.25 out of 10 from Beep! Mega Drive Magazine, with the North American localisation from Renovation Products faring roughly the same overseas.

Among the major criticisms, according to UK publication Sega Pro in an import review from 1993, are its "unacceptable graphics and lacking gameplay", something which led the German magazine Video Games elsewhere to compare it unfavourably to other Mega Drive RPGs on the market at the time, such as the Phantasy Star games and Shining in the Darkness.

Nevertheless, this disappointing reception hasn't prevented it from experiencing something of a revival in recent years, with the game appearing in Evercade's Renovation Collection 1 (released in 2022), in addition to being the subject of a new physical cartridge release (with a redone English translation and all-new Spanish language option) in 2025, from Shinyuden, Ratalaika Games, and Edia.

Looking at the Steam page for the new reissue, it lists Spanish as one of the available languages, alongside English and Japanese, so it seems highly likely this new release will be based on the 2025 reissue.

New additions being added, meanwhile, will include a range of emulation-based options, such as a rewind/turbo function, save states, screen filters, a gallery of artwork, cheat functions, and a jukebox to enjoy the Valis series composer Shinobu Ogawa's music (considered to be one of the game's few redeeming qualities).

Here's a short description of the game's story:

"Dreaming of becoming a world-traveling adventurer, a young boy named Roy left his hometown. Having known neither travel nor battle, the boy’s adventure now begins. After behind the hometown, he traveled through many mountains and forests. Roy finally arrived at a small county called Kingdom of Salon. Traysia is a girl waiting for Roy to come back in their hometown, Johanna, a port town. “Traysia” is a full-scale role-playing game made up of five scenarios, offering a definitive fantasy romance of love and adventure."

You can wishlist the game on Steam here.