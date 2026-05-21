A short while ago, eyebrows were raised when an $63 emulation handheld pre-loaded with ROMs appeared on AliExpress bearing Lenovo branding.

The Hong Kong-based Lenovo is best known today as one of the world's largest personal computer vendors, so it came as something of a surprise to see such a cheap-looking device bear its name.

Our friends over at Retro Dodo have ordered a unit and have found that it comes pre-loaded with hundreds of copyrighted ROMs, as is the norm with many of these Chinese-made devices.

Lenovo has informed us that the G02 Handheld is actually an official product of theirs... so why the hell is it illegally preloaded with hundreds of copyrighted Nintendo games? 😬 https://t.co/MiGavqjySY May 20, 2026

What makes this a little more unusual is that aforementioned Lenovo branding; while the Chinese market takes a far laxier view on copyright, Lenovo is very much a global brand and would presumably be none too happy about something else using its name to promote such a device.

Amazingly, Retro Dodo has contacted Lenovo and been told that the G02 is indeed an official product, although it's only intended for the Chinese market.

Here's the statement in full: