A short while ago, eyebrows were raised when an $63 emulation handheld pre-loaded with ROMs appeared on AliExpress bearing Lenovo branding.
The Hong Kong-based Lenovo is best known today as one of the world's largest personal computer vendors, so it came as something of a surprise to see such a cheap-looking device bear its name.
Our friends over at Retro Dodo have ordered a unit and have found that it comes pre-loaded with hundreds of copyrighted ROMs, as is the norm with many of these Chinese-made devices.
What makes this a little more unusual is that aforementioned Lenovo branding; while the Chinese market takes a far laxier view on copyright, Lenovo is very much a global brand and would presumably be none too happy about something else using its name to promote such a device.
Amazingly, Retro Dodo has contacted Lenovo and been told that the G02 is indeed an official product, although it's only intended for the Chinese market.
Here's the statement in full:
"The G02 device is produced through a regional brand licensing agreement meant for the China market only and is not part of Lenovo’s official global product portfolio. As such, products developed through these agreements may differ from Lenovo products sold through authorised channels. Thank you for your concern about Lenovo and for flagging this".