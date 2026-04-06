It's easy to feel that modern gaming hardware has become stale and uninnovative, so thank goodness for the many companies operating in the handheld emulation space.

Anbernic recently showed off a fancy rotating portable, and now GAMEMT has teased the E5 ModX, a handheld which can be used as a stand-alone controller, a traditional portable and a TATE-mode device.

As spotted by Retro Handhelds, the E5 ModX's screen can be detached from the controller section and used with other devices, such as your smartphone.

Retro Handhelds, via a community member called Jdewitz, has even uncovered some of the unit's specs. It looks like the E5 ModX will be powered by a MediaTek P60 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and its display will have a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels.

With that kind of power, it seems the E5 ModX will top out at the PSP and Dreamcast level.

A solid release date isn't known yet, but let us know in the comments if this is a device you'll be keeping an eye on.