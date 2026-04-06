This Modular Handheld Can Be A Controller, Horizontal Console, And 'TATE' Mode Device 1
Image: @royibeila

It's easy to feel that modern gaming hardware has become stale and uninnovative, so thank goodness for the many companies operating in the handheld emulation space.

Anbernic recently showed off a fancy rotating portable, and now GAMEMT has teased the E5 ModX, a handheld which can be used as a stand-alone controller, a traditional portable and a TATE-mode device.

As spotted by Retro Handhelds, the E5 ModX's screen can be detached from the controller section and used with other devices, such as your smartphone.

This Modular Handheld Can Be A Controller, Horizontal Console, And 'TATE' Mode Device 1
Image: @royibeila

Retro Handhelds, via a community member called Jdewitz, has even uncovered some of the unit's specs. It looks like the E5 ModX will be powered by a MediaTek P60 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and its display will have a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels.

With that kind of power, it seems the E5 ModX will top out at the PSP and Dreamcast level.

A solid release date isn't known yet, but let us know in the comments if this is a device you'll be keeping an eye on.

[source retrohandhelds.gg]