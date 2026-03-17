Update [ ]:

Anbernic has officially announced the 'RG Rotate', an emulation handheld with a rotating display.

It will come in Polar Black and Aurora Silver colours, with aluminium or ABS plastic options for the case.

You'll also be able to swap out the standard L2 and R2 shoulder buttons for taller options.

There's no price or release date as yet.

Original Story [ ]: Back in the 2000s, before smartphones arrived and turned every device into a large-screen fondleslab, mobile phone manufacturers experimented with some pretty crazy designs.

We had flip phones, slider phones, phones that rotated – you name it, somebody probably tried to make it a success in phone form. Now, in 2026, it would seem that emulation handheld maker Anbernic has been struck by the same feeling of experimentation, if a new leak is anything to go by.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, the new 1:1 aspect-ratio device features a rotating section that exposes the controls and is similar to the Motorola Flipout mobile phone from 2010 – a period when various Android phone makers were still willing to try something different.

Given that this isn't an official video from Anbernic, it would be unwise to be 100% certain this is going to see the light of day – but since the prototype seems quite advanced, we wouldn't bet against it.

Are you interested in an emulation handheld with this kind of form factor? Let us know with a comment.