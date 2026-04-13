If you own a DS or PSP, you might have noticed that over time the display develops a yellow tint which can become ever-so-slightly annoying.

Before you rush out to purchase a costly LCD replacement, it might be worth trying this little 'hack'.

As noted by Twitter user @wada_retro_game, leaving your console on a white screen for an extended period "fixes" the yellowing issue.

This works! I recently fixed a PSP3000 display, it's the acrylic panel that difuses the light that goes yellow, not the panel itself! https://t.co/Kox9saencP April 13, 2026

This approach has been corroborated by @natalie_thenerd, who claims she "recently fixed a PSP3000 display, it's the acrylic panel that difuses the light that goes yellow, not the panel itself!"

She even points out that a ROM exists that is literally a white screen, designed purely for this purpose.

Another user has posted the results of this fix:





Look at the before and after. Amazing. A friend of mine tried this and totally worksLook at the before and after. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/9BRd8Ar4Wu April 13, 2026

However, others have had less success.

"I've tried leaving it alone for about a month, but if the corners are just faintly yellow, it doesn't really improve much... maybe it got a tiny bit lighter?" says @jajam_ARK on Twitter.

@MrSensible_ adds that "it healed in a week, but after some time passes, the symptoms come back again, you know."

Have you given this a try? Let us know with a comment.