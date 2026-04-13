If you own a DS or PSP, you might have noticed that over time the display develops a yellow tint which can become ever-so-slightly annoying.
Before you rush out to purchase a costly LCD replacement, it might be worth trying this little 'hack'.
As noted by Twitter user @wada_retro_game, leaving your console on a white screen for an extended period "fixes" the yellowing issue.
This approach has been corroborated by @natalie_thenerd, who claims she "recently fixed a PSP3000 display, it's the acrylic panel that difuses the light that goes yellow, not the panel itself!"
She even points out that a ROM exists that is literally a white screen, designed purely for this purpose.
Another user has posted the results of this fix:
However, others have had less success.
"I've tried leaving it alone for about a month, but if the corners are just faintly yellow, it doesn't really improve much... maybe it got a tiny bit lighter?" says @jajam_ARK on Twitter.
@MrSensible_ adds that "it healed in a week, but after some time passes, the symptoms come back again, you know."
Have you given this a try? Let us know with a comment.