A rare three-screen arcade variant of Namco's iconic Ridge Racer could be supported by MAME soon.

As noted by @yoshinokentarou, one of these rare examples is currently being dumped so it can be made playable under emulation.

While @yoshinokentarou describes the unit as a "phantom", the replies to their tweet suggest this cabinet was more common than one might assume.

One of the people who has spotted the news is none other than Kenji Sasaki, who worked on the game.

This is a similar setup to the elusive 'full scale' version of Ridge Racer, which also used three displays. However, that particular cabinet seated the player in an actual vehicle and used larger screens.

Ridge Racer was the first arcade game with real-time 3D texture-mapped visuals, and would be famously ported to the PlayStation in 1994 – a conversion which became the first 'killer app' for Sony's 32-bit system.