A decompilation of the N64 launch title Pilotwings 64 has recently reached 100% matching code, with a static recompilation project also currently being in the works to bring it natively to PC.

Pilotwings 64 is the sequel to the Super Nintendo flight simulator, Pilotwings, which had people compete in a bunch of aerial sports to attempt to earn pilot licenses, and was one of three titles chosen to launch alongside the Nintendo 64 in Japan, along with Super Mario 64 (which has already been decompiled and ported) and the Japanese-exclusive title, Saikyō Habu Shōgi.

In contrast to the first game, which utilised the 16-bit console's famous Mode 7 feature to create a faux-3D world, Pilotwings 64 instead featured a fully 3D world and characters, introducing players to what Nintendo's then next-generation was capable of.

As spotted by ReCollect 64, the decompilation project is the work of Garrett "gcsmith" Smith and seven other contributors and hit the 100% milestone just days ago (the data is still at 99.9% match), with Smith also working elsewhere on a project "that uses N64: Recompiled to statically recompile Pilotwings 64 into a native port with many new features, enhancements, and extensive mod support."

According to Smith, this recomp is still "in early development, is still "unpolished" and "lacks some basic features (e.g., border removal, widescreen support)". As a result, it is currently "only made public for those that are either curious or interested in contributing." Nevertheless, this will likely come as encouraging news to those who have been enjoying the recent wave of unofficial N64 ports and have been waiting for the N64 version of Pilotwings to get its turn.

As is common with these kinds of projects, the decomp "does not contain any game assets, assembly code, or other copyrighted materials." This means that once the static recompilation process is complete, you'll need to provide your own legally obtained copy of the N64 title (specifically the North American version).

There are already several ways to play Pilotwings 64 today, including using the original hardware, the Analogue 3D, or N64-capable multi-platform emulators like Ares. In 2022, Nintendo also reissued the game as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Service, giving members a chance to play the launch title, alongside other N64 classics.

Pilotwings 64 previously made it onto our Best N64 Games of All Time list. Here's what we said about it then:

"Pilotwings 64 was a brilliant launch title for the system which showcased its features and provided players with a lovely flight sim adventure — something worthy of playing alongside the mighty Super Mario 64. It proved to be a diverting companion piece for early adopters which built on the Super NES original with gameplay equal parts tense and relaxing. Cracking game."

Are you excited about the prospect of Pilotwings PC port? Let us know in the comments what features you'd like to see!