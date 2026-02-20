Remember the GameMT EX5, an emulation handheld which came with a performance dial on its front?

Well, the company is back with another similarly-equipped device, but this time it has the kind of name that's really going to make people sit up and take notice.

The 'Pocket Super Knob 5000' (thanks, Retro Handhelds) is expected to launch in April and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It's rocking a 5″ full HD display, and its sticks use Hall Effect sensors. It will be running Google's Android OS.





Hello Pocket Super Knob 5000. Coming April 2026. Mediatek Helio G85. February 18, 2026

Given its power level and GameMT's traditional entry-level pricing, the Pocket Super Knob 5000 is unlikely to break the bank when it comes to cost, but it all remains to be seen how that dial (or knob, if you prefer) is leveraged during real-world use.