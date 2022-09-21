Update [ ]:

It's been over four years since Icon64 first announced it had been approached to do an official sequel to make a third game in the Impossible Mission series, and it looks like the release is now just around the corner.

Not only has the developer, Icon 64, just released a new teaser trailer for the project yesterday (April 7th), showing off more of it in action, but a store page is also now live ahead of the game being made available for pre-order on May 26th, 2026.

According to the Psytronik store page, the game looks to pick up where the series left off and will once again see players take control of Agent 4125, as he infiltrates one of Elvin Atombender's robot-filled bases to thwart his evil plans, using their own "cunning and skills".

A physical version of the game will be available on a Commodore 64 512K cartridge as a special collector's edition, and will be presented in a glossy full colour box, with an instruction manual, soundtrack CD, badge, robot keyring, stickers, keyboard function key overlay, poster, and art cards. This will be priced at £49.99, and will also come with a free digital download, delivered within 24 hours of placing your order.

But that's not the only way to get your hands on the game, as a digital deluxe download edition is also being teased for people who are lacking in shelf space, which will include a 512K C64 .crt image, the full manual as a .pdf file, and the complete C64 soundtrack as high-quality .mp3 files.

Here are some of the game's key features:

-A massive 512K of game packed onto one cartridge!

-New gameplay mechanics!

-Shoot robots with your EMP gun or zzap them all with an EMP blast!

-Drop explosives to destroy damaged scenery!

- 3D lift effect!

-Over 30 speech samples!

-Animated intro and end sequences!

-PAL and NTSC compatible!

-C64 Mini/Maxi/Ultimate compatible!

You can watch the trailer below:

Original Story [ ]: Earlier this year, in February, Icon64, a developer of new Commodore 64 games, announced that it had been approached to make a new Impossible Mission 3 game over on Facebook.

And now it seems the development of this new game is finally underway, as outlined in a tweet from the graphic artist on the project, Trevor Storey, which was posted last Monday (19th September).

The tweet shows off six colourful new rooms from the game, with some enemies and traps pictured. These include some tank-like contraptions and your bog-standard droids.

Epyx developed the first Impossible Mission game in 1984, with Novotrade working on a sequel, Impossible Mission II, four years later. Both games had the player exploring the fortress of the evil genius Elvin Atombender, in an attempt to foil his nefarious schemes.

In 1994, a new publisher, MicroProse, created a remake of the original, titled Impossible Mission 2025, for the Commodore Amiga, featuring updated graphics, audio, and multiple playable characters. Then, in 2007, System 3 updated the original again, for a release on Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, and Nintendo Wii.

In Andrew Fisher's Best Commodore 64 Games Guide for Time Extension, they wrote of the original Impossible Mission:

"The unique look of the game is enhanced by the dynamic animation of the hero, who somersaults across the gaps. Memorably, Impossible Mission talks with clear synthesised speech; Elvin greets you with the phrase “Another visitor” when you start a new game, and the agent screams on each demise. A stone-cold classic that remains playable."

If you want to stay up to date with this new game, we recommend following Icon64 on Facebook or keeping an eye on Storey's Twitter page.