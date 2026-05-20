A game preservation group has published footage of a Sega Rally prototype.

Developed by DC Studios, the game was apparently created to pitch to Sega. Alongside the footage, Prototopia (formerly known as Obscure Gamers) has also shared footage of another pitch demo from the same studio which is focused on street racing.

The street racing demo – which even comes with a Juiced title screen – is dated 2006, so it's fair to assume that the Sega Rally footage comes from around the same time.

This would mean the demo was created around the time Sega launched Sega Rally 2006 on the PS2, and pre-dates the release of Sega Rally Revo in September of 2007.

The most recent entry in the series is 2008's Sega Rally 3, an arcade title which was later released on PS3 and Xbox 360 as SEGA Rally Online Arcade.