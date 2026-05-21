Nalua Studio is releasing a new Neo Geo game called Necro Pop, which has been "built from the ground up" for SNK's classic system.

Available for both the home (AES) and arcade (MVS) formats, Necro Pop is the second game from the studio for the console, following on from Vengeance Hunters.

"Necro Pop is an all-new action platformer with dungeon exploration elements," says the developer. "Find new abilities, upgrades, secrets and, most importantly, your friends!"

You assume the role of the ghost Poppi in her battle against "an evil darkness known as The Gloam." Necro Pop is also coming to Switch, Sony PS4/PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Steam.

Terraonion is selling physical copies of the Neo Geo version, with prices starting at €349.00. The limited edition variant retails for €429.00 and is limited to 200 copies. It comes with a reversible cover, full colour instruction manual, numbered box, translucent red cartridge, CD-ROM format soundtrack, MVS Style Mini Marquee and a set of 5 sheets with exclusive designs from the game.