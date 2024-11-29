Telenet's Genesis JRPG Traysia (known as Minato no Traysia in Japan) isn't renowned as one of the best examples of the genre, but it has its fans – and those same fans will no doubt be pleased to learn that it's getting a new physical release next year.

A collaboration between LLC Shinyuden, Ratalaika Games SL and Edia Co.,Ltd., this new release will also see the game get a brand-new English localisation, as well as a Spanish translation – something that didn't happen back in the 1990s.

"Dive deeper into the art of Mahiro Maeda, the acclaimed designer of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Nausicaa and the Vision of Escaflowne," says the official site. "Postcard and posters are high-resolution images from the original game’s manual and box design. These high-quality items trigger a visual feast, allowing you to fully appreciate the intricate details and artistic brilliance that Maeda brings to Traysia’s artworks."

pic.twitter.com/GWSl2mS4Ki Traysia, the classic Mega Drive JRPG will be re-released for US with a brand new translation and art, plus lots of goodies included. Also, will debut in PAL territories for the first time, with an exclusive Spanish edition. Preorders open until 4/25: https://t.co/3aEtpxEWcE November 29, 2024

"Experience along your journey the game’s evocative music tracks from Shinobu Ogawa, the legendary composer known for his iconic contributions to the Valis series and many other beloved titles. Ogawa’s music breathes life into the adventures of Traysia, elevating every moment of the journey with unforgettable melodies."

This physical special edition is also bundled with a replica of Traysia’s memento, "bestowed on her loved one, Roy, the hero of the story."

The game originally launched in 1992, with Renovation Products handling the North American release. It was largely ignored by most Western magazines, although it did get a pretty dire 33% review in British publication Mega.

Traysia is available to pre-order now for €69.50 and is expected to launch in May 2025.