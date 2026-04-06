Renowned video game composer Yuzo Koshiro has confirmed that part of the soundtrack to Namco × Capcom is coming to streaming platforms.

Released on PS2 in 2005, the game was developed by Monolith Soft and pulls together characters from Namco and Capcom titles. Alongside Koshiro, the game features the talents of Soichiro Morizumi, Takuji Kawano, Kazue Saito and Kazunori Haruyama.

"We kept you waiting for a long time, but after about 20 years since the game's release in 2005, we're finally able to make it available for streaming," says Koshiro. "Streaming will begin on various services starting April 11."

ナムコクロスカプコン OP/ED、ついに配信決定です。

長らくお待たせしてしまいましたが、2005年のゲーム発売から約20年を経て、やっと配信できることになりました。

♫すばらしき新世界（OP）

ロング / ショート / オフボーカルver

♫いつかきっと、月光の下で（ED）

ロング / オフボーカルver… — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) April 6, 2026

The game's original soundtrack mainly consists of arrangements of music from the series references in the game; Koshrio contributed the opening and ending themes, and it's these songs which are getting a resurrection.

The opening song, 'The Wonderful New World', will be represented in long, short and 'Off Vocal' versions, while the ending theme, 'Someday, Surely, Under the Moonlight', will have long and 'Off Vocal' versions.

Namco × Capcom never saw release outside Japan, but it did inspire the similar Project X Zone titles on the 3DS – and both were localised into English.

A fan translation group called TransGen released an unofficial English patch for Namco × Capcom in 2008.