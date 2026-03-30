Yuzo Koshiro says production of the Mega Drive/Genesis version of Earthion is almost complete, but warns that the "current global situation affecting parts supply and shipping" could affect timing.

The legendary composer and game designer is referring to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and the intense demand for chips driven by the AI boom.

The game launched digitally across modern systems last year, but the physical 16-bit release is eagerly anticipated by many fans. Yoshiro has previously stated that this will be the last version to be released, so he and his team can ensure all bugs have been fixed.

Quick update on the MD / GEN version of Earthion.



The final ROM is done, and we’re currently in verification. If everything passes, we move on to production.



Due to the current global situation affecting parts supply and shipping, timing could still be impacted, but we’re… — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) March 29, 2026

"The final ROM is done, and we’re currently in verification," explains Koshiro. "If everything passes, we move on to production. Due to the current global situation affecting parts supply and shipping, timing could still be impacted, but we’re moving forward step by step. We also hope the world finds more stability as soon as possible. I’m hoping to share pre-order details before summer. Thanks for your patience and support."

We reviewed the Steam version of the game last year, giving it 9/10 and saying: