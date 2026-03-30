After A Decade Of Attempts, One Of The Hardest PlayStation Platinums Has Finally Been Achieved

A Japanese Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus player has made history by being the first verified user to achieve a platinum on the PlayStation Vita title.

For the longest time, it was believed to be nearly impossible for any player to obtain a platinum in the 2013 port of the PS3 title, on account of the game retaining the multiplayer trophy for the team-based missions from the original, while removing the ability to play in online co-op, and adding in an even more challenging Turbo Mode trophy.

This essentially meant that players would need to take on some of the game's most challenging missions at a much faster pace than in the original game to unlock the highly coveted and elusive Dynamic Duo trophy, with only a "braindead" AI to help them.

pic.twitter.com/SFV4lAPlLm After 13 years Japanese PSN user "Tqvry" has finally achieved the platinum in Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus for the PS Vita. Long thought to be impossible, now the hardest platinum anyone has EVER achieved. https://t.co/0AC2s03YUl March 28, 2026

As mentioned, historically, no player had been able to pull off this incredible feat in the past, with proof of their achievement. But this all changed this past weekend when a Japanese player named Tqvry unlocked this final trinket (as spotted by robthanatos & Push Square), streaming their nine-hour-plus attempt for the internet to watch.

If you're interested in watching the moment Tqvry finally pulled off this remarkable achievement, you can view the stream below (the successful run begins at 9:25:21).