A Japan-only release in the Xenosaga series is getting an English-language patch today, thanks to the efforts of Vector Translations.

Xenosaga I & II was released on the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2006, and recalls the events of Xenosaga Episode I and Xenosaga Episode II.

"We're pleased to announce that we've been working on a full, non-AI, English patch for #Xenosaga I+II on Nintendo DS," says Vector Translations. "To celebrate the game's 20th anniversary, we'll release a beta patch covering the first 3 chapters."



To celebrate the game's 20th anniversary, we'll release a beta patch covering the first 3 chapters (tomorrow, hopefully).

Have a look ! :pic.twitter.com/30ZpG3XJyi We're pleased to announce that we've been working on a full, non-AI, English-patch for #Xenosaga I+II on Nintendo DS.To celebrate the game's 20th anniversary, we'll release a beta patch covering the first 3 chapters (tomorrow, hopefully).Have a look ! : https://t.co/OIu1i3iQWS March 29, 2026

You can check out the footage of the patch in action below. With all being well, it will be released today.