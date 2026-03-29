Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Sonic X-treme Designer On The "Fork In The Road" That Killed Saturn's Most Famous Unreleased Game

Much has been written about Sonic X-treme over the decades, and with good reason – it was billed by some as the game which could have reversed Saturn's fortunes in the West, but it ended up becoming one of the most famous unreleased projects in Sega's history.

Retro64 and Anonymous (hosted on Sega Retro) had the chance to speak to Sonic X-treme designer Chris Senn last year, and the lengthy interview is well worth a read for any self-respecting Sonic fan.