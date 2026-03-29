Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (March 29th 2026) 1
Image: Nintendo

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Sonic X-treme Designer On The "Fork In The Road" That Killed Saturn's Most Famous Unreleased Game

Much has been written about Sonic X-treme over the decades, and with good reason – it was billed by some as the game which could have reversed Saturn's fortunes in the West, but it ended up becoming one of the most famous unreleased projects in Sega's history.

Retro64 and Anonymous (hosted on Sega Retro) had the chance to speak to Sonic X-treme designer Chris Senn last year, and the lengthy interview is well worth a read for any self-respecting Sonic fan.

This Japanese Cult Classic Worth Hundreds Of Dollars Is Getting A Second Chance

'70s Robot Anime Geppy-X is getting a re-release on modern systems, and we were lucky enough to speak not only with one of the key creatives, Akira Yamato, but also with the game's sound director and composer, Momo Michishita, and Bliss Brain's Yasuhide Nagasawa.

Doom's John Romero Shares The Secrets of 'Project Redwood', His "Lost" MMO Inspired By Pokémon & WoW

Ever since revolutionising the first-person shooter genre with games like Wolfenstein 3D, DOOM, and Quake, John Romero has tried his hand at a bunch of different projects, from more straightforward spiritual successors to his earlier work to mobile titles, social games, and MMOs.

Project Redwood aimed to "flip World of Warcraft on its head" to create a safe and fun role-playing environment for kids, but ultimately, it proved too difficult to develop, with difficulties with the third-party engine the group had licensed dealing the "fatal" blow.

You Can Now Sail Zelda: Wind Waker's Oceans In Your Web Browser

Zelda: The Wind Waker may have caused some drama when it was officially announced, but it has gone on to become one of the most beloved entries in the entire series – so the fact that I can now sail around its oceans in my web browser is very welcome news indeed.

Thanks to the efforts of Robin Payot, Wind Waker's sea-based portion has been remade in Three.js, an open-source project which helps create lightweight, cross-browser 3D experiences.

The Company Behind Evercade Just Teased A New Console

Evercade maker Blaze has just teased a new piece of hardware called the 'Evercade Nexus'.

Adopting a similar approach to the one used when the company announced its Evercade Alpha series of bartop arcades, Blazed has teased nothing but a name and predictably triggering plenty of speculation.

The Internet Dunks On Ex-WWE CEO For Claiming PSP Was "The Beginning Of Life On The Go"

The handheld gaming industry has been a thing since the 1970s, when companies like Mattel and Waco experimented with crude electronic devices to create on-the-go entertainment. Later, Nintendo would evolve the concept with its Game & Watch series before revolutionising things with the incredibly popular Game Boy in 1989.

Whoever is in charge of United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's social media account clearly wasn't aware of this, and it has caused the internet to dunk on her pretty badly.

Friday The 13th's Notorious NES Game Has Been Recreated For A Classic Nintendo Handheld

Friday the 13th: Revisited for the Nintendo handheld is the work of programmer Zeichi and features music by Exemia. It was released earlier this week on itch.io entirely for free, and is described as "a tribute to the 1988 NES classic, recreated from scratch for the Game Boy Color."

RetroTap Aims To Eradicate Your "Tangled Mess Of Ageing, Bulky Wall Warts"

If you own more than one vintage console and like to keep them connected up around your beloved CRT, then you'll be painfully aware of the problem of cable carnage.

All of your retro consoles need their own power supply – and most of those will be bulky "wall warts" – massive power blocks that not only cause cable tangles but also take up valuable room on your trailing sockets and extensions.

RetroTap "replaces the tangled mess of ageing, bulky wall warts with a modern central power solution engineered for simplicity and exceptionally low ripple," says its creator.