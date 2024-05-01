A new section of the Evercade website has just gone live which hints at new hardware this year.

We're already getting refreshes of the Evercade EXP and Evercade VS, but a listing for Evercade Alpha suggests there will be more hardware releases to come in 2024.

Outside of a logo and a message saying "coming soon", the page gives no other details.

What do you think Evercade Alpha could be? A new, souped-up handheld? A home console? Or something entirely new that hasn't been seen in the Evercade family so far?

Let us know with a comment.