Blaze Entertainment, the company behind the Evercade family of gaming consoles, has revealed today that it will be bringing out a new cart containing 11 games from the British developer Thalamus.
The cart, which is called Thalamus Collection 1 will be available later this year in July 2024 and contains a collection of games that were originally released for the Commodore 64. These include seven unique platformers and four classic shoot-em-ups from the studio.
Here's the full list of included games:
- Armalyte Competition Edition
- Creatures
- Creatures II
- Hawkeye
- Heatseeker
- Hunter’s Moon Remastered
- Nobby the Aardvark
- Retrograde
- Snare
- Summer Camp
- Winter Camp
Pre-orders will open on April 30th. You can watch the trailer below: