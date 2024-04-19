Blaze Entertainment, the company behind the Evercade family of gaming consoles, has revealed today that it will be bringing out a new cart containing 11 games from the British developer Thalamus.

The cart, which is called Thalamus Collection 1 will be available later this year in July 2024 and contains a collection of games that were originally released for the Commodore 64. These include seven unique platformers and four classic shoot-em-ups from the studio.





Coming in July 2024, pre-orders open April 30th!



Here's the full list of included games:

Armalyte Competition Edition

Creatures

Creatures II

Hawkeye

Heatseeker

Hunter’s Moon Remastered

Nobby the Aardvark

Retrograde

Snare

Summer Camp

Winter Camp

Pre-orders will open on April 30th. You can watch the trailer below: