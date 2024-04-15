Thanks to an Amazon leak we now know that the first three Tomb Raider games are coming to the Evercade family of systems.

The pack will include Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II and Tomb Raider III. It goes without saying that this collection is sure to be one of the most popular Evercade cartridges.

Amazon's page clearly went live ahead of schedule, as it has now been pulled.

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Evercade is getting new "Giga Carts" which offer more storage space for larger games.

The original Tomb Raider games have recently been remastered for modern-day systems.