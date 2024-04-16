Fans have just discovered a new use for the Konami code in Castlevania Legacy of Darkness, almost 25 years after its original release.

The Konami code probably needs no introduction, but, we'll give you a brief recap anyway (just in case). Originally created by the programmer Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the Konami code was a special cheat code that first appeared in the Famicom / NES port of Gradius and is typically entered by pressing: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, and A. It was later featured as a default code in many of the company's other games (hence the name) and has since gone on to become a part of popular gaming culture as a whole, sometimes turning up in the most random of places.

Considering it's been around for decades now, you'd probably think we'd have an exhaustive list of every game that it's ever appeared in. However, just recently, as pointed out by the Castlevania speedrunner JupiterClimb, two fans named Moises and LiquidCat found another variation of the code hidden inside 1999's Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness for the N64, letting players unlock all of the characters from right from the start (Reinhardt, Carrie, and Henry) rather than having to unlock them manually with Cornell.

* C-Up x4

* C-Down x4

* C-Left x2, C-Right x2

* C-Left x2, C-Right x2

* L, R, Z



While looking into the game's files, Moises discovered the code and Liquid Cat figured out what it actually does. And Moises has found MORE codes that might have speedrun significance... stay tuned! — JupiterClimb (@JupiterClimb) April 15, 2024

As shown in the video, the cheat is entered on the main menu by pressing C-Up x 4, C-Down x 4, C-Left x 2, C-Right x 2, C-Left x 2, C-Right x 2, and then L, R, Z. A sound should then trigger, letting you know it has been entered correctly. Then, when you next try to start the game, you should have all the characters available.

Excitingly, Moises has also found more previously undiscovered codes, which will be revealed soon.