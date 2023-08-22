Best Cheat Codes of all time

Once upon a time, video game cheat codes were a vital part of the landscape.
Initially used by developers and playtesters to quickly test portions of games, these codes became an essential commodity for players – so much so that cheat cartridges such as the Game Genie and Game Shark (which modified portions of the game code to enable things like infinite lives or invulnerability) sold briskly, as they were seen as giving gamers a serious advantage.
While the humble cheat code isn't as prevalent as it once was, a few examples stick in the memory – and some, like the legendary Konami code, have become iconic in their own right. Below we've detailed some of the most memorable video game cheat codes of all time – be sure to tell us what your favourite is by posting a comment at the end.
The 16-bit Sega port was handled by UK studio Probe, with Paul Carruthers handling the lead programming duties. While all of the violence was included, it was locked away behind the aforementioned cheat code. "I put the gore on a switch so that it was easy to turn on or off as required," recalls Carruthers. "The version we did for the German market had gore switched off. The code that I originally put in was 'DULLARD'. I was quite proud of this, but the publishers thought it was too complicated to keep putting in – and probably too silly. Very near the end of the project, they asked us to come up with a code that used only the A, B and C buttons. My code was expecting seven letters – so there wasn’t an awful lot of choice."
The eventual code was A, B, A, C, A, B, B, which is one letter off being the title of Genesis' (the progressive rock band, not the console) 1981 album. Carruthers' original code, DULLARD, still works, however; on the game's title screen, input Down, Up, Left, Left, A, Right, Down, and you'll get even more cheat options.
What few people realise is that the accompanying Master System and Game Gear versions also have a Blood Code – input 2, 1, 2, Down and Up to unlock the good stuff.