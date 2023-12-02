Best GTA Games

Granted, titles like Grand Theft Auto 2 and GTA London arguably improved on the 1997 original, but we'd still rank this one higher than those titles purely due to the fact that it was such a groundbreaking release for its time. GTA didn't really do anything out of the ordinary in terms of visuals, but what made it so compelling was the way it presented a living, breathing open world for the player to explore. Of course, the ability to steal cars was also a killer hook, but GTA's sense of humour shines through, even today, and presents a solid bedrock for subsequent entries in the franchise. It's rough around the edges now, but this is still a blast to play – and without this, there would be no GTA V.

14. Grand Theft Auto 2 (PS1) Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: DMA Design Release Date: 10th Nov 1999 ( USA ) / 22nd Oct 1999 ( UK/EU )







While the original GTA blazed a trail, its direct sequel felt a little bit like it was simply going over the same ground again. Like the first outing, the game is viewed from a top-down perspective using a 2.5D engine. While new features – such as the gang loyalty system, storyline and soundtrack – came in for praise upon release and would arguably lay the foundations for future entries, most people agreed that GTA 2 didn't do quite enough to improve on its forerunner. Having said that, it's still a wonderfully enjoyable game, and if you're a fan of the 'classic' top-down GTA instalments, you'll love it.

13. Grand Theft Auto (GBC) Publisher: Rockstar Games / Developer: Tarantula Studios Release Date: 22nd Nov 1999 ( USA ) / 1st Oct 1999 ( UK/EU )









While the technological gulf between handheld consoles and home consoles has closed over the years, once upon a time, it was so huge that you have to wonder why publishers and developers even bothered to try and bridge it. The promise of bumper sales is the obvious answer, but titles like Grand Theft Auto on the Game Boy Color could only have done damage to the brand at the time of release. While you'd think that transferring the top-down gameplay of the PlayStation original to the humble Nintendo handheld would have been pretty straightforward, this version (handled by Tarantula Studios) is saddled with poor controls, terrible audio and vast, empty streets – all of which conspire to make it feel like a very pale imitation of the groundbreaking original. A noble attempt, but one that ultimately fails.

12. Grand Theft Auto 2 (GBC) Publisher: Rockstar Games / Developer: Tarantula Studios Release Date: 1st Dec 2000 ( USA ) / 10th Nov 2000 ( UK/EU )







Tarantula Studios was once again involved in the development of this Game Boy Color sequel, based on the full-fat Grand Theft Auto 2 that appeared on PC and PlayStation. The same key issues remain – the hardware simply isn't up to the task of replicating what was possible on more powerful home systems. While a few nips and tucks have been made to make this sequel a little more bearable, it's still one of the worst in the entire series.

11. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (PSP) Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Leeds Release Date: 17th Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 19th Mar 2009 ( UK/EU )







It's a close call between the DS and PSP versions of Chinatown Wars; the DS version benefits from touchscreen support, while the PSP edition has improved visuals and extra missions. As a result, it's worth playing both – but if you only fancy trying out one, then we'd recommend the PSP version. The nicer graphics and extra content give it a slight edge, even if it does miss out on those cool touchscreen features.