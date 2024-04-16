Someone is selling the PlayStation Experience trailer used by Sony back in 2006 to promote its PSP handheld and PS2 home console (thanks, IGN).

The trailer was spotted on Facebook Marketplace by Reddit user ArguingMaster, and is festooned with related branding, including posters for ATV Offroad Fury 4, SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo 2, and NBA 07.

Seller Arthur Vandelay says the trailer was "out of service for several years" and was suffering from dry rotted tyres and other problems when it was retrieved from storage.

Despite its rather rough shape, it still makes for an impressive piece of PlayStation history – but it remains to be seen if anyone will actually bite for the $70,000 asking price.