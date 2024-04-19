The Sega Saturn has a special place in our hearts here at Time Extension.

While it only sold a tenth the number of units the PlayStation managed, it is nonetheless home to some of the greatest games of its generation and is arguably the last great 'import' console; you really had to look to the console's Japanese library to get the most out of it.

Now, a new fan-made book is looking to celebrate the amazing legacy of this system. The Unofficial Sega Saturn Collection is a 290-page tome packed with screenshots and game descriptions by UK-based writer David Cameron (no, not that one), who runs review site One Up Gaming.

Here's the book's summary on its Amazon page:

The Unofficial Sega Saturn Collection is more than just a coffee table book; it’s a celebration of an era-defining console and the unforgettable experiences it brought to millions of players around the world. Whether you’re a seasoned Saturn aficionado or a newcomer to its world, this book offers a comprehensive tribute to Sega’s iconic gaming masterpiece. So sit back, flip through the pages, and rediscover the magic of the Sega Saturn.

If you fancy getting up to speed with Saturn, then this looks like it could be a solid choice.

