The handheld gaming industry has been a thing since the 1970s, when companies like Mattel and Waco experimented with crude electronic devices to create on-the-go entertainment. Later, Nintendo would evolve the concept with its Game & Watch series before revolutionising things with the incredibly popular Game Boy in 1989.

Whoever is in charge of United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's social media account clearly wasn't aware of this, and it has caused the internet to dunk on her pretty badly.

"In 2005, everything changed," says McMahon's Twitter. "The 'PlayStation Portable' (PSP) was released and it did more than make gaming portable...it made entertainment personal, mobile, and always within reach. It was the beginning of life on the go."

In 2005, everything changed! The "PlayStation Portable" (PSP) was released and it did more than make gaming portable...it made entertainment personal, mobile, and always within reach. It was the beginning of life on the go. pic.twitter.com/aeQY30DiEp March 24, 2026

As you can imagine, the former WWE CEO has been on the receiving end of quite a few barbed responses, and Twitter's 'community notes' feature has been used to point out the error of her statement – not only did she get the release year wrong (the PSP launched in Japan in 2004), she seems to have completely ignored the previous few decades of handheld gaming as well.

To top it all off, the image used doesn't even feature a PSP.

what the fuck are you talking about, Linda — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) March 24, 2026

Linda. It's okay. You're with friends. Blink twice if you need help. — JohnRiggs (@johnblueriggs) March 24, 2026



2. The Game Boy made gaming portable in 1989

3. That's a bloody PS1

4. Where's Stone Cold when you need him? 1. It released originally in 20042. The Game Boy made gaming portable in 19893. That's a bloody PS14. Where's Stone Cold when you need him? pic.twitter.com/kKI0iJ4Cma March 24, 2026

We would imagine McMahon's social media manager is getting a stern talking to this morning.