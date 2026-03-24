PixelHeart and JoshProd producer Philippe Nguyen has teased a new 3D survival horror game for the Sega Dreamcast.

Development has only just begun so there's nothing to show off as yet, but Nguyen promises "fixed cameras" and a "dark atmosphere," explaining that the game will be "a love letter to the classics."





We just started development on a brand new 3D survival horror game — exclusively for our beloved console. 🖤



Fixed cameras. Dark atmosphere. A love letter to the classics.



Stay tuned. The darkness is coming. 🌙#SurvivalHorror #RetroGaming pic.twitter.com/nZvMFiBXXX Hey Dreamcast community!We just started development on a brand new 3D survival horror game — exclusively for our beloved console. 🖤Fixed cameras. Dark atmosphere. A love letter to the classics.Stay tuned. The darkness is coming. 🌙 #Dreamcast March 21, 2026

PixelHeart was founded in 2018 by Nguyen, Sami Chlagou and Michaël Rabaioli, and specialises in publishing physical games for retro systems, including Dreamcast, Neo Geo, Game Boy and more. It also publishes games on modern-day systems, such as Switch.

JoshProd was founded by Nguyen and is primarily focused on creating titles for Dreamcast, Mega Drive, and Neo Geo. PixelHeart works with JoshProd to distribute its titles.