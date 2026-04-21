Retro-Bit has revealed that two more 16-bit titles are getting physical re-releases this year.

First up is Wolf Team's 1991 fantasy hack-and-slash action title Arcus Odyssey for Genesis and Mega Drive.

A spin-off from the wider Arcus series on Japanese home computers, Arcus Odyssey was also released on the Sharp X68000 and SNES. It uses an isometric perspective and focuses strongly on cooperative gameplay.

This new release comes on a 'Luminous Amber' cartridge and ships with a full-colour instruction manual, reversible cartridge inlay sleeve and an individually numbered, embellished slipcover.





Grab your controller and take on 8 action-packed stages solo or with a partner, as Arcus Odyssey makes its debut in Europe for the first time ever.



Get more details at pic.twitter.com/nBKotktBKj Save the lands of Arcus from chaos! 🎮Grab your controller and take on 8 action-packed stages solo or with a partner, as Arcus Odyssey makes its debut in Europe for the first time ever.Get more details at https://t.co/pCl3zyF4Uc April 21, 2026

We're also getting a new release of Riot's Psycho Dream, a cult classic platformer from 1992 that was never released outside of Japan. It got a digital release on modern-day systems in 2025, thanks to Ratalaika Games.

Psycho Dream will come on a 'Azure Visions' cartridge, which will work on both NTSC and PAL SNES consoles. This will feature a new localisation by Nathan Deren. You'll also get numbered deluxe hardcover cartridge packaging, an embellished slipcover and full-colour manual.





For the first time ever, Psycho Dream is officially available in the West for the SNES,

featuring a brand-new English localization and translation by Nathan Deren.



Get more details at pic.twitter.com/ixXbtoGoKh Enter the twisted world of a D Movie and save the girl!For the first time ever, Psycho Dream is officially available in the West for the SNES,featuring a brand-new English localization and translation by Nathan Deren.Get more details at https://t.co/EuPD8TNYZY April 21, 2026

The pre-order campaign for both games runs from April 21st until May 24th. They will cost you $59.99 US / $84.99 CAN and €69.99 each.