We could soon see a host of native ports of the 2011 XBLA version of Daytona USA in the near future, thanks to a static recompilation project created by Subarasheese.

No public releases have been made available as yet, so you'll have to follow the lengthy build process yourself to create a PC version – but we can expect a ready-to-use build to appear fairly soon. The project leverages the ReXGlue recompilation tool, which you can read more about here.

ReXGlue has been used in a series of recompilation projects, including Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey and Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.

The original version of Daytona USA launched in arcades in 1994 and has since become one of the most popular coin-ops of all time. A sequel would follow a few years later, and ports and spin-offs appeared on the Saturn and Dreamcast.

Over the years, Sega has updated the game for arcades, with the most recent outing coming in 2025.

In a 2024 feature, UK newspaper The Guardian decided that Daytona USA was Sega's greatest arcade game.