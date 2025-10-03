Over 100 different classic coin-ops are about to be auctioned by Australia's largest retro amusement arcade, it has been revealed.

Melbourne's Arcade Garage – based in the ‘Welcome to Thornbury’ entertainment precinct – is closing its doors due to a change in the owner's circumstances, and all of its fully-working and "regularly maintained" machines are going under the hammer at Donington Auctions on Sunday, October 5th.

Donington Auctions' Robbie Richards says:

“Like a step back into our childhood and the ‘Timezone’ arcades of the ‘90s, this collection of retro amusement machines is truly amazing, and will bring back many memories. Significantly, all these machines are being sold without a reserve price, so this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a piece of your childhood at potentially a bargain price.”

The selection includes the likes of Mortal Kombat, OutRun, Star Wars Trilogy, Daytona USA and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but the most interesting piece is Lot 104, a Shooting Zone cabinet worth around $10,000 that runs Master System cartridges. Apparently, there are fewer than a dozen known to exist worldwide.

Potential buyers can try the games out at Arcade Garage or inspect the machines at Donington Auctions’ headquarters in Dingley, Melbourne. You can also view all of the lots online.