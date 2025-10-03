Since its original release back in 1997, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has gone on to inspire countless indie games that have sought to capture the same satisfying blend of exploration, gothic storytelling, and action-packed combat.

Just last month, for instance, we told you about an exciting new project that is in development called Eternal Soul, from the developer Barrier Studios, that was shaping up to be an interesting homage to the classic Konami title. And since then, it didn't take long for us to find another project, which also includes Symphony of the Night among its influences, that looks to be another promising indie to have on your radar.

Vampire's Veil is a new Metroidvania from developer Fairy Cave Studio (naturally inspired by Super Metroid as well as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night). It crossed our radar earlier this week, thanks to its developer's regular updates on social media, and is game that puts players in control of a vampire named Selene, whose family was attacked and trapped by hunters during a celebration feast, kickstarting a journey for revenge.

The game features some glorious Game Boy Advance-style pixel art, and some seriously smooth animations, with the main protagonist Selene being able to use her magical blood blade ability to punish the magical creatures and peasants who stand in her way with elaborate attacks and stunning combos.

Being a vampire, she can also feast on human blood to restore her "healing bats", which are an essential element of the game that allow her to cast blood magic and restore her health.

Here's a more in-depth description of the game's story:

"Embark on a dark and vengeful journey alongside Selene, a vampire determined to free her family and reclaim her kingdom.

Seven years ago, the legendary Guardians of the Crystal Seal attacked the castle of Lord Damian Thorn, imprisoning him and his wives in a magical crystal. Now, with the help of Damian’s lingering dark essence, Selene awakens and sets out to hunt down the seven vampire hunters responsible for their captivity. Her mission? Recover the crystal fragments, restore her family’s power, and take revenge on those who betrayed them. With fast-paced combat, deep exploration, and challenging platforming, Vampire’s Veil flips the classic vampire hunter narrative. Here, you are the predator, facing unconventional enemies like fairies, gnomes, and elven paladins. Battle formidable bosses, uncover hidden secrets, and master dark abilities as you traverse a rich and immersive world. Get ready for an adventure filled with action, mystery, and seduction. The hunt has begun!"

While there's no final release date yet, you can play a demo of the game right now on Steam, or wishlist the title to keep track of its development.

According to the trailer, the game is being released for PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.