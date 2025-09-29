Earlier this year, Limited Run Games, Retro-Bit and Randell Linden announced that a new rumble-ready controller is to be released for the SNES to conicide with Linden's updated 16-bit port of DOOM.

Linden has kindly shared information with the community on how to factor force feedback into other SNES games, and we've already seen Star Fox: Shindou Edition, Super Metroid Rumbled and Super Mario World Rumble take advantage of it – all thanks to KandoWontu.





Thanks to Bogaa!!! (he gave me a little shoutout lmao)@RandalLinden https://t.co/eMfkXWkGvM pic.twitter.com/6kwPS3CE28 What a weekend! Now we have Super Castlevania IV Rumble!!!Thanks to Bogaa!!! (he gave me a little shoutout lmao) #SNESRumble September 29, 2025

The next game to benefit is Konami's Super Castlevania IV, considered by many fans to be one of the best entries in the long-running franchise.

As is the case with previous rumble patches, this one is confirmed to work on real SNES hardware with an FXPak Pro flashcart and Limited Run Games' upcoming SNES Rumble Controller, but you can also play it using the Mesen 2 emulator on your PC and any controller with force feedback built in.