A new ROM hack for the SNES classic Super Mario World has just been released, giving players the chance to experience the 16-bit title with rumble support.

Super Mario World Rumbled is the most recent project from KandoWontu (who is probably best known for his work on Starfox Exploration Showcase and Famidash and his development of various FastROM hacks), and is the latest in a growing list of hacks aiming to introduce rumble support into a popular SNES title (following similar projects like Star Fox: Shindou Edition and Super Metroid Rumbled).





This will release next monday for everybody else, as well as on



Enjoy!pic.twitter.com/hW2lLWAj82 Super Mario World - Rumbled has been released for all of my patrons! The most immersive #snesrumble experience thus far!This will release next monday for everybody else, as well as on https://t.co/OayVGhGAas Enjoy! https://t.co/0bZr3LuyBe September 22, 2025

In case you're unaware, these are all projects that have come about thanks to the reveal earlier this year that Limited Run Games and Randell Linden were launching a new rumble controller for the Nintendo console — a development that saw Linden sharing his knowledge and knowhow with various ROM hackers and other developers in the SNES community.

Right now, the only way to get the Super Mario World hack is to be a member of KandoWontu's Patreon, but a public release is planned for next Monday (September 29th) on ROM Hack Plaza, so you won't have to wait long before it is more widely available.