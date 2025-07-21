The welcome trend of NES titles getting native ports to the SNES continues, and it's the turn of Konami's gothic epic Castlevania.

Originally released under the name Akumajō Dracula on the Famicom Disk System in September 1986 (it would come to the NES as Castlevania in 1987), this 2D platformer established the series' reputation for fast action, insane challenge and amazing music – and now you can play it natively on your SNES, thanks to the efforts of Rumbleminze.

Happy to release my SNES port of Castlevania! This native SNES port features: 3 Difficulty Levels 14 palette options 6 MSU-1 Soundtrack options Use A or X to throw subweapons Swap between 2 subweapons Rumble support Available here: mega.nz/folder/Ukgjm... or here: archive.org/details/cast... — Rumbleminze (@rumbleminze.bsky.social) 2025-07-20T17:14:40.065Z

This port offers three levels of challenge, 14 different palette options, six MSU-1 soundtracks and support for Retro-Bit's new rumble controller, which has been developed for the 2025 SNES port of DOOM.

You can also use the A or X buttons to throw subweapons, and there's the option to swap between two different subweapons, too.