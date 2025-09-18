Belfast's "first retro arcade" opened recently, and its owner has been "blown away" by the reaction.

Retro Room founder Marty Neill says the arcade's first weekend went "better than anything we could have dreamed of", making "the last four years of getting here worthwhile."

Located in the Cityside Retail and Leisure Complex, Retro Room is packed with classic arcade machines, including Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Wonder Boy, Time Crisis, Pac-Man, Double Dragon, SEGA Rally, Enduro Racer and many, many more. It also has classic consoles like the Mega Drive and N64.

The arcade is holding regular events, too, with the first-ever Hyper Sports and Track and Field Olympic Games taking place this Friday, 19th of September.

Like many other modern arcades, Retro Room charges by the hour, with all of its machines set to freeplay.

The introductory pricing rate is £7 per hour or £25 for an all-day ticket, which gets you "up to 12 hours of gaming goodness".

It's also possible to hire the venue for events, as long as you have a minimum of ten people in your party.