We're sad to report that Billy Hudson, co-host of The Game Chasers, has passed away.
Hudson had been battling cancer following the discovery of a brain tumour in August. He underwent brain surgery on August 29th, but still took the time to express his gratitude for the supportive messages he had received from the community.
Sadly, it was confirmed by Billy's brother that he lost his brave battle against cancer on the 18th of September.
Since the news was confirmed, several people who knew and worked with Billy have been posting their tributes online.
The Game Chasers followed the exploits of Hudson and co-host Jay Hatfield, who would explore North America to locate and document retro video games. A spin-off series called The Toy Chasers was also part of the channel.
Below, you can view the first episode of Game Chasers from 14 years ago, as well as the final, 90th episode from July of this year.
As well as running The Game Chasers YouTube account, Hudson also starred in The Game Chasers Movie and the comedy horror Retro Freaks, both of which were released in 2022.
Everyone at Time Extension and Hookshot Media would like to express their deepest condolences to Hudson's family and friends at this difficult time.