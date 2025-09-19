We're sad to report that Billy Hudson, co-host of The Game Chasers, has passed away.

Hudson had been battling cancer following the discovery of a brain tumour in August. He underwent brain surgery on August 29th, but still took the time to express his gratitude for the supportive messages he had received from the community.

Sadly, it was confirmed by Billy's brother that he lost his brave battle against cancer on the 18th of September.

Since the news was confirmed, several people who knew and worked with Billy have been posting their tributes online.

One man's life is worth so much more than a retrospective tweet, but I want to say something. More details coming on Saturday by those who were closest to this situation, so please be patient. I will absolutely miss you and you won't be forgotten!

I am deeply saddened with the loss of Billy from the Game Chasers it feels like a terrible dream...his family will release a statement soon and Jay will be making a video addressing it, I will also be making a video about it soon. RIP and god bless his family.





One of the biggest personalities out there. I've known Billy for many years and I can't believe he's gone. So so sad. He brought a lot of people together and really loved retro games. A sad day in retro you'll be massively missed my friend.

I met the Game Chasers several times over the years. Billy was a giant of a man, both in his stature and personality. If you watched him on YouTube, then you saw the genuine man. If anything, he was even more goofy and likable in real life. We lost a genuinely good man today.

This is very sad news. Early in my YouTube career Billy helped me a lot behind the scenes with making videos, editing and other aspects of creating content. I am forever grateful for his help and patience. I also really enjoyed his weekly live streams. He will be missed.

The Game Chasers followed the exploits of Hudson and co-host Jay Hatfield, who would explore North America to locate and document retro video games. A spin-off series called The Toy Chasers was also part of the channel.

Below, you can view the first episode of Game Chasers from 14 years ago, as well as the final, 90th episode from July of this year.

As well as running The Game Chasers YouTube account, Hudson also starred in The Game Chasers Movie and the comedy horror Retro Freaks, both of which were released in 2022.

Everyone at Time Extension and Hookshot Media would like to express their deepest condolences to Hudson's family and friends at this difficult time.