The arcade business is in a funny spot right now. While the glory days of the '80s and '90s are a distant memory, independent arcade operators are still plying their trade all over the world.

Sure, we've had plenty of sad closures recently – not to mention financial struggles – but there's still an impressive number of locations running which attract plenty of support, and thanks to Time Extension reader Paul Jones, we've just been made aware of another one.

Jones got in touch with us to highlight a retro arcade which opened up in Walsall in the UK's West Midlands last year. "I went there a few weeks ago, as I go to a lot of arcades all over the country, as I love the '80s '90s era," he explains. "The place is called The Retro Realm, and I can honestly say, in my opinion, the best one I have been to; not the biggest, but the best. I personally would love to see this place get the credit it deserves."

With almost 100 classic machines – including Gyruss, Time Crisis, House of the Dead and TMNT – as well as food and drink – it's easy to see why the Project Gamer Corp YouTube channel called The Retro Realm "the UK's best arcade" when it visited last year and interviewed the man behind it (shame about the AI-generated thumbnail, though). When you consider that Bury's Arcade Club has already set the bar insanely high, that's praise indeed.

The arcade – founded by a man named Craig, a veteran gamer who has previously run retail stores in the 1990s – also has a section where you can play on classic consoles like the GameCube and PC Engine. There's also a healthy selection of pinball machines, as well.

If you'd like to check it out, then The Retro Realm is located near Walsall's Wharf shopping complex. You can find opening times and fees here.