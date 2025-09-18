The Japanese indie developer Kanno Develop has just released a new puzzle game called Midnight Yammy for the NES and PC, which is now available to buy on Steam.

The game launched yesterday on the popular storefront, with the promising new 8-bit puzzle platformer focusing on a story about an "elusive bunny thief" named Midnight Yammy who sets out to rob a mysterious magic show that opens only at night.

Stepping into the role of Yammy, players will be given the difficult task of guiding the character through various puzzle-filled chambers, hitting switches, clearing blocks, and slipping through ceilings, in order to loot the various chests hidden across each stage.

Right now, there are currently 50 handcrafted levels available to play through, with the developer recommending the title for "puzzle lovers who enjoy slow, thoughtful problem-solving", as well as "players intrigued by the challenge of a completely new 8-bit title".



※ Includes FC-compatible .nes ROM 🟥🟦 赤⇔青の切り替えを駆使して攻略しよう！✨ 完全新作8bitパズルアクション『Midnight Yammy』 Steam版がついにリリース！※FC互換機対応 .nes ROM付きSwitch red & blue to solve puzzles!8-bit puzzle-action game'Midnight Yammy' now on Steam!※ Includes FC-compatible .nes ROM pic.twitter.com/OdGCAgWSdv September 17, 2025

It costs just £3.05/$3.59 to buy (with the introductory offer applied) and comes with the PC version of the game, as well as .nes ROM, developed for NTSC-region NES-compatible systems (sadly, it appears no PAL-specific version is currently available).

Here's the game's description, provided by the game's developer:

"Midnight Yammy" is a brand-new NES homebrew — an 8-bit action puzzle game that runs on real NES-compatible hardware. Rather than working around the original system's limitations, I embraced them—posing a simple question: how can I craft something truly compelling within those constraints? Clear blocks, phase through ceilings, and switch between red and blue platforms. These basic mechanics combine to form deeply interwoven puzzles that reward insight and intuition.

Built entirely from scratch as a solo homebrew project, "Midnight Yammy" isn’t just nostalgic—it’s a new challenge born from an old soul. A fresh world of 8-bit gameplay awaits.

As the developer states, a release on a physical cartridge is also being considered, with this version being set to get some additional extras.

However, no release information has been made available for this just yet.

You can grab the Steam/NES game here.