Natsume Atari has filed a fresh trademark for Shatterhand in Japan, as reported by Gematsu.

Originally released on the NES in 1991 by Jaleco, Natsume's Shatterhand is a side-scrolling action platformer which, despite getting merely average reviews at the time of release, has since become something of a cult classic.

The unusual thing about this trademark is that the game wasn't known as Shatterhand in Japan; there, it was published by Bandai sub-brand Angel as Super Rescue Solbrain, and was based on a live-action TV series.

Natsume Atari has filed a trademark for Shatterhand in Japan: chizai-watch.com/t/2025097921 Shatterhand is a 2D action game originally released for NES. The trademark might suggest a remake or sequel is in the works, a la Shadow of the Ninja Reborn or Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-09-03T23:20:16.374Z

Natsume Atari has recently created remakes of classic titles, such as Shadow of the Ninja Reborn, Wild Guns Reloaded and Pocky & Rocky Reshrined.

Keeping this in mind, it would be wise to expect the company to do something similar with Shatterhand – but this trademark might simply be for a re-release.

Let us know if you'd like to see Shatterhand get the remake treatment by posting a comment below.