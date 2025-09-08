Piko Interactive has announced that it has secured the rights to two cancelled games from defunct developer Equilibrium.

The two games are Defectors! (NES) and Warrior of Rome III (SNES).

According to NES World, Defectors! "plays a bit like Berzerk" and allows up to four players to take part:

"The task is to shoot these small robots on the screen so they'll turn the color of your character, while doing this you have to avoid getting hit by robots with other colors and at the same time collect points, which are small glowing dots in the screen. As far as I know Defectors was never announced in any magazine or even displayed at CES or any other event, but samples were floating around, and a few years ago one of these samples surfaced in a box of scrap from American Video Entertainment. The game EPROMS were programmed in December 1990, so Defectors most likely isn't Equilibrium's first NES project, as Peter Pan was published by THQ in January 1991."

Warrior of Rome III is the third in a series that initially launched on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive and was known in Japan as Caesar no Yabou. Micronet was responsible for the first two titles.

We have officially acquired the rights and preserved the unreleased games by Equilibrium named Defectors! (NES) and Warrior of Rome III (SNES). pic.twitter.com/hpqCxDwuX3 September 6, 2025

Equilibrium produced a series of games for Nintendo hardware, including Peter Pan and the Pirates (1991), Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1991), Capcom's MVP Football (1992) and Road Riot 4WD (1992).

Piko Interactive is famous for snapping up lapsed IP and re-releasing it on modern systems, such as Evercade. It's also the company behind the recent resurrection of the Bleem IP.