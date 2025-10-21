Taki Udon, the developer of the FPGA PS1 open source console, the SuperStation One, has shared a first look at a set of prototype renders for its upcoming memory card line on social media.

As many have noted, the cards share a fairly similar design to the 8BitMods' MemCard Pro line, complete with a screen to display memory card data and other options.

The cards are being built based on the open source SD2PSX, and will, therefore, function using SD storage as opposed to internal memory. They are expected to work on real PS1 and PS2 hardware, in addition to the SuperStation One, with Taki Udon suggesting the cards will be sold for the incredibly low price of $10.

We prototyped some ~$10 PS1/PS2 memory cards for SuperStation. They work very well. pic.twitter.com/6Poy0NzIW8 October 18, 2025

Five potential colours were shown off in the image, including black, grey, transparent blue, transparent red, and purple.

But before you go getting excited for even more colour variations for the SuperStation One itself, the creator has shut down the possibility of further colours, stating it would be "a huge burden" to manufacture.

The SuperStation One system was initially put up for pre-order at $149 back in January and is expected to release later this year.

The console is stated to run Sega CD and Saturn discs as well as PS1 titles, via the optical drive in its dock.