The Simpsons Hit & Run Modders Give The Classic GTA-Clone A Futurama-Style Makeover

Good news, everyone! After years of anticipation, the modders Slurm Team have just released the demo for their Futurama-themed total conversion mod of The Simpsons Hit & Run.

Futurama: Hit & Run, as the mod is called, originally came to our attention over four years ago, before Time Extension was even a thing, and has since received the occasional video updates and trailer over on its YouTube channel, hyping up the eventual release of the demo, which launched yesterday (October 19th, 2025)

As you'll probably already be able to guess from the name of the mod, the idea behind it is essentially to take the original PC version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, released in 2003, and switch out the city of Springfield and its residents for the cast of Futurama and the hovercar-filled streets of New New York.

Rather than taking control of Homer or another member of the Simpsons' family, players in the demo will instead step into the role of Philip J. Fry and be able to participate in four Futurama-themed story missions, an additional bonus mission, 3 street races, and 1 wager race.

As in Hit & Run, there are also a bunch of hidden wasps to defeat (25 in total), six vehicles to discover, and four costumes to try on, with the demo being packed with things to do.

It all looks really impressive from what we can see, and has even got the approval of Joe McGinn, The Simpsons: Hit & Run's original senior designer, who told Slurm Team it looked "awesome" and he wants to play it.

Unfortunately, though, there is currently a bit of a catch that may put off some players from trying out the demo, as it currently stands; that's because, as of right now, the demo incorporates AI-generated dialogue for some of the NPCs, with the reason given by the developers that "the original voice actors were not available for participation".

According to the creators of the mod, this is thankfully just a placeholder solution, with the description stating that "professional voice artists are already engaged, and their recordings will replace the placeholder content in a future update." But it definitely puts a slight downer on things, considering some of Futurama's voice cast, including John DiMaggio and David Sherman, have previously expressed frustration with the rise of GenAI.

If you still want to try out the mod, you'll need to find a copy of the original The Simpsons: Hit & Run on PC, as well as Lucas' Simpsons Hit & Run Mod Launcher.