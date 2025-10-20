Sega Sammy's music production label, Wave Master Inc., is gearing up to release a new 2-CD Fighting Vipers soundtrack next month in Japan, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic Sega AM2 arcade fighting game (thanks @gosokkyu for the spot!).

Released in arcades back in 1995, Fighting Vipers was a 3D fighting game developed for Sega's Model 2B-CRX system board and was inspired by the company's earlier work on the Virtua Fighter series. It focused on a story about a group of young warriors called Vipers, who enter an urban fighting competition to test their strength and settle their own personal vendettas.

Following its original release, it was later ported to the Sega Saturn the following year and was also reissued for PS3 and Xbox 360, in addition to being playable in certain entries in both Judgment and Lost Judgment.

The soundtrack for the game was written by the musician David Leytze, who played music on numerous Sega projects throughout the '90s.

attn @devilrei.bsky.social et al: Fighting Vipers 30th Anniv. Album, out Nov.27 wave-master.com/ent/fv/ 🇯🇵 arcade & Saturn tunes across two discs, plus two new arranges by Koichi Namiki (a medley in the style of the AC OP & a full-length arrange of the Saturn OP), liner notes from Hiroshi Kataoka etc — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-10-20T03:06:25.904Z

The new CD is scheduled to launch on November 27th, 2025, and will be the latest in the company's ongoing Sound Shock Series.

According to its dedicated webpage, it will feature the soundtracks to both the original arcade release and the Sega Saturn game (which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year) and will also incorporate two new "Sound Shock" exclusive tracks. This includes a 2025 arrangement of the arcade game's prelude from Sega composer Koichi 'Mickey' Namiki and a longer reimagining of the Sega Saturn title's opening theme.

In addition to that, it will also come with a booklet featuring behind-the-scenes stories from Hiroshi Kataoka, the director of the arcade and Sega Saturn versions of the game, and comments from Namiki about Leytze's soundtrack and the newly arranged tracks.

Here's the track listing:

≪SOUND! SHOCK Special Bonus Track≫

01. Fighting Vipers ~Prelude~ -Mickey Arr Ver.2025- ※

-Official Sound-

02. Advertise

03. Start -SE-

04. Character Select

05. Select -SE-

06. Armstone Town Day -STAGE 1-

07. Big Factory -STAGE 2-

08. UFO Diner -STAGE 3-

09. Armstone Airport -STAGE 4-

10. Armstone Town Night -STAGE 5-

11. Bay Side -STAGE 6-

12. City Tower -STAGE 7-

13. Observation Deck -STAGE 8-

14. Top of the City -STAGE 9-

15. Continue

16. Staff Roll

17. Name Entry

18. Game Over

-Official Sound-

01. Viper Venom -OPENING-

02. Start -SE-

03. Choose Your Weapon -SELECTOR-

04. Select -SE-

05. Sundance Kids -STAGE 1-

06. The Trouble with Raxel -STAGE 2-

07. Occam's Razor -STAGE 3-

08. Look to the Skies -STAGE 4-

09. Thirty-30 -STAGE 5-

10. Bay Side Blues -STAGE 6-

11. The City by Night -STAGE 7-

12. Look Out Below -STAGE 8-

13. King of the Mountain -STAGE 9-

14. Let it Ride -CONTINUE-

15. Hisss Like the Snake -ENDING-

16. To Tell the Truth -NAME ENTRY-

17. All Bets Off -GAME OVER-

18. Fallen ~An' I Can't Get Up~ -TRAINING-

≪SOUND! SHOCK Special Bonus Track≫

19. Viper Venom ~If it is Long~ -Mickey Arr Ver. 2025- ※

The 2-CD set will cost ¥3,630 (¥3,300 without tax) and is available to pre-order now from the Sega Store Online, Amazon Japan, Disk Union, and Beep.