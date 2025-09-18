Fans of old-school media formats, take note: Wayo Records has released the soundtracks for the first two entries in the Ys series on audio cassette.

The music is taken from the original PC-88 versions, and includes arranged tracks by Hiroyuki Namba (Ys - Ancient Ys Vanished) and Ryô Yonemitsu (Ys II - The Final Chapter).

The tracklist for Ys - Ancient Ys Vanished (composed by Yûzô Koshiro, Mieko Ishikawa and Masaya Hashimoto) is as follows:

SIDE A

01 Feena

02 Fountain of Love

03 The Syonin

04 Tears of Sylph

05 First Step Towards Wars

06 Palace

07 Holders of Power

08 Palace of Destruction

09 Beat of the Terror

10 Tower of the Shadow of Death

11 The Last Moment of the Dark

12 Final Battle

13 Rest in Peace

14 The Morning Grow

15 See You Again

16 Devil’s Wind

17 Fair Wind

18 Shining Star

19 Dreaming

20 Chase of Shadow

21 Church

22 Over Drive

23 Departure

24 Crossroad of Sadness

25 Battle Ground

26 Mysterious Moment

SIDE B

01 Theme of Adol

02 Dead-End Street

03 Sub-Mission

04 Open Your Heart

05 Devil’s Step

06 Tension

07 In the Memory

08 Fly With Me

Arranged Tracks

09 Feena

10 First Step Towards Wars

11 Beat of the Terror

12 Tower of the Shadow of Death & The Last Moment of the Dark

13 See You Again

Here's the tracklist for Ys II - The Final Chapter (composed by Mieko Ishikawa, Yûzô Koshiro, Hideya Nagata):

SIDE A

01 To Make The End of Battle

02 Lilia

03 Too Full With Love

04 Apathetic Story

05 May I Help You?

06 Feel Blue

07 Ruins of Moondoria

08 Noble District of Toal

09 Rest In Peace

10 Cavern of Rasteenie

11 Protecters

12 Ice Ridge of Noltia

13 Inside of the Ice Wall

14 Moat of Burnedbless

15 Tender People

16 Palace of Salmon

17 Subterranean Canal

18 Companile of Lane

19 Pressure Road

20 Don’t Go So Smoothly!

21 Feena

22 Termination

23 A Still Time

24 Stay With Me Forever

25 So Much For Today

SIDE B

NEW ARRANGE VERSION

01 To Make The End of Battle

02 Palace of Salmon

03 Companile of Lane

04 Termination

05 Too Full With Love