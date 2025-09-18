Fans of old-school media formats, take note: Wayo Records has released the soundtracks for the first two entries in the Ys series on audio cassette.
The music is taken from the original PC-88 versions, and includes arranged tracks by Hiroyuki Namba (Ys - Ancient Ys Vanished) and Ryô Yonemitsu (Ys II - The Final Chapter).
The tracklist for Ys - Ancient Ys Vanished (composed by Yûzô Koshiro, Mieko Ishikawa and Masaya Hashimoto) is as follows:
SIDE A
01 Feena
02 Fountain of Love
03 The Syonin
04 Tears of Sylph
05 First Step Towards Wars
06 Palace
07 Holders of Power
08 Palace of Destruction
09 Beat of the Terror
10 Tower of the Shadow of Death
11 The Last Moment of the Dark
12 Final Battle
13 Rest in Peace
14 The Morning Grow
15 See You Again
16 Devil’s Wind
17 Fair Wind
18 Shining Star
19 Dreaming
20 Chase of Shadow
21 Church
22 Over Drive
23 Departure
24 Crossroad of Sadness
25 Battle Ground
26 Mysterious Moment
SIDE B
01 Theme of Adol
02 Dead-End Street
03 Sub-Mission
04 Open Your Heart
05 Devil’s Step
06 Tension
07 In the Memory
08 Fly With Me
Arranged Tracks
09 Feena
10 First Step Towards Wars
11 Beat of the Terror
12 Tower of the Shadow of Death & The Last Moment of the Dark
13 See You Again
Here's the tracklist for Ys II - The Final Chapter (composed by Mieko Ishikawa, Yûzô Koshiro, Hideya Nagata):
SIDE A
01 To Make The End of Battle
02 Lilia
03 Too Full With Love
04 Apathetic Story
05 May I Help You?
06 Feel Blue
07 Ruins of Moondoria
08 Noble District of Toal
09 Rest In Peace
10 Cavern of Rasteenie
11 Protecters
12 Ice Ridge of Noltia
13 Inside of the Ice Wall
14 Moat of Burnedbless
15 Tender People
16 Palace of Salmon
17 Subterranean Canal
18 Companile of Lane
19 Pressure Road
20 Don’t Go So Smoothly!
21 Feena
22 Termination
23 A Still Time
24 Stay With Me Forever
25 So Much For Today
SIDE B
NEW ARRANGE VERSION
01 To Make The End of Battle
02 Palace of Salmon
03 Companile of Lane
04 Termination
05 Too Full With Love