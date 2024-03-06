Following fresh on the heels of the first game that was released last month, the PC-8801mkIISR version of Nihon Falcom's action RPG Ys II will be landing on Nintendo Switch next week (as spotted by Gosokkyu!).

It will begin distribution on March 14th, with the game expected to hit the Japanese eShop before arriving on international storefronts shortly after. Much like other EGGCONSOLE releases, the game won't be localized but will feature an English main menu screen and "How to play" sections to help guide people through.

Just to give a small bit of history surrounding the title, Ys II was originally released for the PC-8801mkIISR in 1988, before being ported to the PC-9801, X1, FM-7, MSX2, and Nintendo Famicom. In 1989, an enhanced remake of the game was included as part of the YS I & II collection for PC Engine CD-ROM² (and was later released in North America on the TurboGrafx-CD in 1990). There have also been various other remakes too, which we won't get too much into, including updated releases for platforms like Windows, PS2, Nintendo DS, PSP, and Android & iOS.

Ys II picks up immediately following the events of the original Ys, with Adol Christin being awakened by a young girl named Lilia, who tells him he has made it to the floating land of Ys. From there, the adventure then continues, with the hero sticking to his quest of unravelling the mysteries of Ys and ridding the world of evil.

Unlike its predecessor, the game features an impressive opening animation (which has since become iconic among Japanese gamers), as well as a magic system that adds a new layer of complexity to the combat.