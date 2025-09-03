Japanese company Edia, which has already republished the likes of Valis, Cosmic Fantasy, Tenshi No Uta and – later this year – a bunch of Super Famicom RPGs – has announced it has secured the rights to Falcom's library of PC Engine CD titles.

As spotted by Gosokkyu, Ys Book I&II, Ys III, Ys IV, Dragon Slayer: Legend of Heroes, Legend of Heroes II, Legend of Xanadu and Legend of Xanadu II are the games which feature in this licensing agreement.

"We will begin developing ports of contracted titles for current consoles, aiming for release between fiscal 2026 and 2027," says Edia President and CEO Yoshinari Kashima. "We will utilize our accumulated know-how in porting and commercializing retro games to advance product planning, aiming to create products that will not only be ports but also be enjoyed by many fans."

Kashima also explains Edia's new focus moving forward:

"Up until now, Edia has been working to generate stable revenue by using its retro game IP (former Nippon Telenet titles) to port them to current consoles and licensing them out to overseas markets. Going forward, we will utilize the know-how we have cultivated to date to accelerate our efforts to commercialize not only our own IP but also a wide range of retro game IP. Making more retro game titles playable on current consoles is extremely meaningful in terms of helping people rediscover Japan's classic games, and we believe it is also our mission. We intend to continue bringing you many high-quality retro game titles in the future."

While "overseas markets" are mentioned, it's worth noting that Edia's track record when it comes to localisation isn't brilliant, and there's no guarantee that the games listed will be translated into English – or any other language.

Out of the titles listed, Ys Book I&II and The Legend of Heroes were translated into English and released in North America for the TG-16 system. However, the rights to these translations belong to Hudson Soft, which is now part of Konami, so Edia might not be able to use them for its proposed re-releases.